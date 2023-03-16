On March 3, John Jay Jaffe, a car dealer in the DC Metro area and resident of Bethesda, Annapolis and Boca Raton, Fla., passed away suddenly from a heart attack. He was 74. John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Barry Jaffe; his three children, Cheryl (Curt) Damico of Purcellville, Va., Suzanne (James) Hanagan of Orange, Va., and Jerry (Rachel) Jaffe of Ellicott City; his five grandchildren, Star Whittaker, Jessica (Phil Mcguire) Whittaker, Samantha Whittaker, Victoria Jaffe and Cameron Jaffe; his brother, Michael (Jacqueline) Jaffe, sister, Diane (Jaime) Fernandes-Bacas; brother-in-law, Le (Lan) Barry; and numerous nieces and nephews.

John was born in Long Beach, Calif., on April 27, 1948, and relocated to the Washington area when he was 14. He began working at Manhattan Imported Cars at 17 years of age and continued working there as a salesman, general manager and eventually owner of multiple area car dealerships over a span of 45 years.

John supported many local charities, including Children’s Hospital (childrensnational.org), Boys and Girls Club of Anne Arundel County (bgcaa.org), Lombardi Cancer Center (lombardifoundation.org) as well as St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org). Donations may be made to any of these organizations. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.