John Nickum Jr.

John W. Nickum, Jr., born Dec. 19, 1940, in Mercer, Pennsylvania, to John W. Nickum, Sr. and Kathryn Nelson, passed away peacefully on March 30, in Rockville, Maryland.

He lived a life marked by quiet generosity, steady hands and a deep love for both people and the small, intricate things that make life meaningful. A lifelong builder and tinkerer, he was often found working on model trains, ships and aircraft, bringing patience and precision to every detail. Many of these works he donated to local and national maritime museums, and he was an active member in many local modeling enthusiast groups. Whether constructing a backyard deck in a single day, building custom shelves and cabinets in his various homes or crafting a treehouse with a working drawbridge over a weekend, he embodied the spirit of a true jack of all trades.

He had a lifelong fascination with engineering, cars and turbocharged engines, and approached the world with a curiosity about how things worked and how they could be made better. Just as easily, he could be found enjoying the simple companionship of his dogs, reflecting his deep love for animals.

Throughout his life, he worked in a variety of fields, including banking, management, entrepreneurship and construction, always bringing diligence and adaptability to whatever he pursued. In his later years, his most meaningful role was as a devoted companion to his beloved wife, Linda, walking alongside her with love, humor and unwavering presence. They could often be found together, working in their beautiful garden at their previous home, 7000 Natelli Woods Lane, in Avenel, Bethesda.

A man of faith, he was a member of several congregations over the years in the Washington, D.C., area, including St. Albans Church and Church of the Redeemer in Bethesda. He worked to spread a message of hope throughout his community and sought to live by Rule 62: “Don’t take yourself so gosh darn seriously,” a principle that reflected both his humility and his gentle sense of humor.

Most recently, he was a resident of Asbury Park Methodist Village in Gaithersburg, Maryland, where he remained part of a caring and connected community.

He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 52 years, Dr. Linda Lear; his son, Ian Lear-Nickum; his daughters, Anne Kowalczyk, Mary Jevahirian and Cathy Montes; his sister, Johanna McClear; his 12 grandchildren; and his three great-grandchildren, who carry forward his legacy of love, craftsmanship, humor and quiet strength.

A life well-lived is measured not only in years, but in the lives touched along the way. He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.