On Monday, June 17, John Richard Friedson of Potomac, Maryland, passed away. Devoted husband of 46 years to Leslie Cohen Friedson; loving son of Edward Friedson and Janet Himelfarb Friedson; beloved father of Michelle (Alan) Feld, Craig (Dara) Friedson; Matthew (Jessica) Friedson and Andrew (Demi) Friedson; cherished “Poppy” to Emerson, Riley, Dahlia, Dylan, Jonah, Logan, Asher, Sylvie and Shai. Memorial contributions may be made to the John Friedson Social Action Tikkun Olam (SATO) Fund at Congregation Har Shalom (harshalom.org/donate). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

