Jonah Gitlitz passed away peacefully on July 29 at age 92. He was president and CEO of the Direct Marketing Association, and a board member and president of Lillian Vernon Inc. He was appointed to the National Advisory Council of the Small Business Administration. He served as president of Temple Micah.

Jonah earned a bachelor of science degree from American University and was a president of the alumni association. He served in the Army during the Korean War, stationed in Osaka, Japan. After running five Marine Corps Marathons, Jonah continued his daily exercise for the rest of his life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sallie Forman; daughter, Beth Dattaro; and son, David Gitlitz (both from a former marriage); five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made to American University’s Kogod School of Business (https://go.american.edu/in-memoriam); or the rabbi’s discretionary fund at Temple Micah.