Jonathan Ross Goldklang, 43, of Gaithersburg, Md., passed away on Jan. 14, after a valiant battle with cancer. Jonathan was the beloved son of Ellen and Howard Goldklang of Potomac, Md., cherished brother of Stephanie Goldklang of New York City, Shelly Goldklang (Larry Schlyen), and adored and adoring uncle of Sam and Max Schlyen of Westfield, N.J.

Jonathan loved coaching, teaching and sports, and he took on cancer like a champion. He will be greatly missed by his many devoted friends and family and the children and students whose lives he inspired. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jonathan’s memory to the University of Maryland Medical System Cancer Center (umms.org/umgccc/giving) or Georgetown Day School Athletics (gds.org/giving).