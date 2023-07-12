On July 3, Jonathan Simon Gal-Edd, of Rockville, died at age 68. Born in Jerusalem to Izzy and Pearl Gal-Edd on Nov. 21, 1954, he served as an officer in the Israeli Air Force before he moved to the United States.

He received an MBA from Tel Aviv University and an MSE in softeware engineering from Loyola University of Maryland — Baltimore. He worked at NASA beginning in 1985. He was involved with Chabad Israeli Center in Rockville.

He is survived by his sisters, Elana Gal-Edd and Efrat Mishal Gal-Edd; children, Shanie Gal-Edd, Neely Galedd Horak and Pearly Gal-edd; and grandchildren, Shoshana Horak and Leah Horak.