Jonathan William Weintraub of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away on June 29. Beloved husband of Judith Heimlich; devoted father of Lisa Weintraub Schifferle (Carl Schifferle) and David Weintraub (Maria Guadalupe Hernandez Cota); cherished grandfather of Kayla Schifferle, Sarah Schifferle and Ricardo Weintraub Hernandez. Jon is also survived by many loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area or the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.

