Jordan Paul Lerner, of Bethesda, passed away on June 2 at the age of 67. He is survived by his adoring mother, Roberta Lerner; sister, Dr. Barbara Lerner-Ramirez (Ruben Ramirez); nieces and nephew, Ethan Ramirez, Marla Ramirez and Mirabai Ramirez-Novotny (Ryan Novotny); uncle, Bernard Lerner; beloved cousins, Linda Seidel, Janice Raphael, Jennifer Meredith, Elan Justin, Shoshana Adam, Paul Mensch and Spencer Mensch; and also survived by many other loving family and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Herman Donald Lerner.

Contributions may be sent to White Pony Express, 3380 Vincent Road, Pleasant Hill, CA 94523.