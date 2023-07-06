On June 26, Joseph Albert Levin died from cancer at the age of 77. Joe was born in Boston to Philip and Anita (née Kaplan) Levin on Aug. 31, 1945. He graduated from Thayer Academy, and went on to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Ph.D. in economics from Boston College. He was an economist at the Federal Communications Commission and lived in Bethesda before moving to Severna Park in the Round Bay community. He was a member of Congregation Kol Shalom in Annapolis.

He married Ellen Shapira on Sept. 4, 1966. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 56 years; and daughters, Sara Eisenberg (Eric) of Annandale and Rachel Levin (Jill Miller) of Amherst, Mass. Contributions may be made to Congregation Kol Shalom, Hidden Meadow Lane, Annapolis, MD 21401, to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society (lls.org), or to Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology (give.birds.cornell.edu).