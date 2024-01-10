On Dec. 30, Joseph Bowytz Hoffman passed away from pancreatic cancer with his loving wife and daughters at his side. Beloved husband of Margery S. Hoffman; devoted father of Ellen Hoffman (David Owens) and Erica Hoffman; dear brother of the late Cynthia Hoffman (Kenneth) Hankin; and loving son of the late Dr. William L. Hoffman and the late Barbara Bowytz Hoffman. Joe was born on April 3, 1957, in Pittsburgh, Pa.

Never forgetting his roots, he cheered enthusiastically for Pittsburgh sports teams throughout his life, particularly the Steelers. Joe moved to Maryland to attend UMD, and later GW Law School; or, as Joe would explain it, to “meet Margie.” Joe was a Partner at Kelley Drye and a passionate advocate for his clients. He always made time for his family and many friends. He will be remembered for his involvement in community service, including as a board member of Congregation Beth El and past president of Charles E. Smith Life Communities.

Joe was as big as life itself, always actively engaged, available with a ready smile, and keenly interested in making the world a better place. He was an avid road bike rider, swimmer and Bruce Springsteen fan. He enjoyed spending summers in Ogunquit, Maine, which he called his “happy place.” Life was never boring with Joe, and he will be greatly missed by his close family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to the Charles E. Smith Life Communities or the National Brain Tumor Society.