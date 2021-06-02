Joseph D. Lichtenberg, M.D., of Bethesda and formerly of Baltimore, died on May 19, at age 95. Dr. Lichtenberg had a long and extremely productive career as a psychoanalyst and as a prolific contributor to the body of psychoanalytic theory.

He is survived by his children, Ann Shofer (Henry Shofer) of Owings Mills, Amy Lichtenberg of Cottonwood, Ariz., Dr. Maryland Pao (Dr. Steven Holland) of Bethesda and Dr. William Pao (Victoria Chu Pao) of Basel, Switzerland; grandchildren, Kathryn Shofer, Andrew Shofer, Alexandra Shofer, Jennifer Holland (Steve Dannenberg), Madeline Holland, Elizabeth Holland, Allison Pao and Lucas Pao; great-granddaughter, Winnie Dannenberg; and companion, Dr. Mady Chalk. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Charlotte Silberstein Lichtenberg; parents, Hortense Davis Lichtenberg Baker and Sam Lichtenberg; and maternal aunt, Mindelle Davis Ehrlich. Contributions may be made to weekendbackpacks.com. Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros.