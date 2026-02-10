Joseph Gottesman

On Feb. 7, Joseph Ernest Gottesman of Montgomery County, Maryland, devoted father of Gerald William Gottesman, David Robert Gottesman and Jill Rochelle Gottesman. Cherished grandfather of Maya Rose Gottesman, Reed Eric Gottesman, Micah Alon Kleinberger and Noah Zev Kleinberger.

Born in Mendoza, Argentina, to Mendel and Miriam Gottesman, he emigrated to the United States as a boy with his parents and older brother, Jim. He was a loving man who was dedicated to his family and close friends. He especially loved music, dancing and travel.

His impact on his community included volunteer work with the Chevra Kadisha, carrying out Jewish burial rites, as well as supporting Holocaust survivors with transportation to and from educational engagements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzanksy Goldberg Funeral Care.