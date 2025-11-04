Joseph Levin of Silver Spring, MD died on Nov. 2 at age 103. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 73 years, Betty Burak Levin. Survivors include his four children, Alyn Hadar (Leon), Sandra Levin (the late Fred Fragasso), Mark Levin (Alicia), Frank Levin (Nancy), and his grandchildren, Lesley Levin, Adam Levin, Zarah Levin Fragasso, Hannah Levin and Jeremy Levin. He was also fortunate to meet his first great granddaughter, Eden Redel-Traub.

Joe was a native Washingtonian. He graduated from Central High School in 1940. and then entered the US Army in WWII. After the war, he attended George Washington University Law School and practiced law for over 50 years. Joe was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing at Indian Spring Country Club. He was a lifelong Washington sports fan and loved watching the Nationals and the Commanders. One of his greatest joys was sitting at the Passover table with his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Coalition Supporting Eurasian Jewry.