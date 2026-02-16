Joseph Salus II

Joseph Wieder Salus II, born on Oct. 24, 1930, died at his Chevy Chase, Maryland, home on Feb. 13. Joe was the beloved husband of Sharon Kinstein Salus and the late Doris Rosenberger Salus. He was the devoted father of Therese “Terri” Salus (Howard Oppenheim), Carolyn Rosenberger Salus-Singh, Babette “Betsy” Salus (Richard Zuraski), Joanne Salus (Joanna James), and stepfather of Robyn Krock and Paula Krock Cameron.

Joe was born and raised in Philadelphia and he was educated at Central High School for Boys (Class #189), University of Pennsylvania (1951) and Yale Law School (1954). After completing military service (U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division), he returned to Penn Law School to earn an LL.M. in taxation (1957). Joe had a long, illustrious career as a “supergrade” (now, SES) trial attorney (tax) at the U.S. Department of Treasury, IRS Office of the Chief Counsel and then at the U.S. Department of Justice, Criminal Tax Division. He held temporary assignments at the U.S. Department of State, where he negotiated mutual assistance (tax) agreement treaties. A lifelong true Republican, Joe famously took on Richard M. Nixon in a tax-related case. One of Joe’s happiest professional moments was when he, a third-generation lawyer, moved the admission of his daughter to the U.S. Supreme Court. Joe served his country when the federal government was led by honest, intelligent, hard-working people of integrity. Joe was also a director at Serv-Agen Corporation, Philadelphia, a food and spice processing factory founded by his parents.

For many years, Joe served as treasurer at Temple Beth Am in Framingham, Massachusetts, and at Temple Shalom in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Joe was Boy Scout (Life and Order of the Arrow) and when he was 15, he completed a Youth Hostel bike/train journey that began in Pittsfield, MA, went to Banff-Lake Louise and returned via New Orleans. Joe was an avid swimmer and, at 40, he learned to ski so that he could join his daughters on the slopes. Joe and Sharon attended and ushered for hundreds of theatrical and musical performances. As the self-described “Innocents Abroad,” Joe and Sharon traveled the world. They explored the 50 states, 35 countries (some multiple times) and all seven continents.

Joe was the loving grandfather of Joseph “Jay” Oppenheim Salus, Daniel Oppenheim Salus (Sheyla Chiquito), Davindar Salus Singh (Siv B. Lie), Balvindar Singh, Calvin James-Salus, Treyvon James-Salus, Megan Cameron and Erin (Jason) Toronto. He was also a cherished great-grandfather of Jordan and Emma Toronto and the dear brother of the late Herbert Wieder Salus Jr. and the late Barbara Salus Pearlman (David) and the brother-in-law of Barbara Bender Rosenberger. Joe’s life was enriched by many dogs, especially Flash, Brother, Sean C and Missydog, and Misery the Cat and too many granddogs and grandcats to name here.

Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.