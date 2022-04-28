Joy Elaine Denniberg, of Annapolis, passed away on April 20. She was 69. She is survived by her loving husband, Elliot Denniberg; devoted son, Alan Denniberg (partner Matthew Maciejewski), beloved stepdaughters, Lisa Denniberg (Jeffrey) Jones and Lori Alan Denniberg (partner Marc Katz); dear brother, Mitchell (Susan Cohen) Stein; and loving step-grandchildren, Isaac Petro and Nina Petro. Also survived by her nephews, Scott Stein and Daniel Stein, and niece, Holly Stein. She was predeceased by loving parents, Harvey and Ruth Stein. Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Ste. 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

