Joy Kahn, Linguist and Librarian Who Worked for NSA, NIH, Dies at 89

Tamar Joy Kahn, a Washington-area librarian, bibliographer and community volunteer whose life centered on language, learning, Jewish life and family, died Nov. 29 in Rockville. She was 89.

Known to nearly everyone as Joy, she was an avid reader who followed the news closely and belonged to multiple book clubs. Kahn stayed closely connected to family, friends and colleagues, often sending articles, hosting gatherings and striking up conversations wherever she went.

“I think of her sitting curled up in a chair reading,” said her daughter Janet Kahn. “But also reaching out and being social. Those were the two most important focuses of her life.”

That combination of intellectual focus and engagement with others shaped her career and her role within the Jewish community. Whether she was helping organize holiday gatherings or working behind the scenes to shape how scholars searched medical ethics literature, her family said she paid close attention to both details and people.

Her working life spanned a period of significant technological change, from the early Cold War through the rise of digital information. She learned new skills and returned to school while raising three children, maintaining a strong belief in careful thinking and precise language. As technology evolved, she welcomed innovation but expressed concern about what might be lost. “She felt sad that something about the precision of language was disappearing,” her Janet Hahn said.

Kahn was born Jan. 14, 1936, in Port Arthur, Texas, to Theodore and Shirley Langer. Her father was a physical chemist, and the family left Texas when she was still an infant after it became clear that antisemitism limited his professional advancement. They moved to New York state, first settling in Brinkerhoff, a small farming community near Poughkeepsie, and later in Buffalo.

Joy later described Brinkerhoff as a mix of farm life and academic seriousness. “They had a little farm, but it was also a very academic household,” her daughter said. Her mother was a schoolteacher, and education was emphasized early. The family maintained an observant Jewish home and was active in synagogue life.

Kahn attended Cornell University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in French literature and linguistics and formed friendships that lasted decades. After graduating, she moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked for the National Security Agency during the Cold War. Much of the work was classified, and she never discussed it with her family. “She was not allowed to talk about it, and she never did,” her daughter said. Only later did the family learn that some of the work was connected to the CIA.

She was trained in Japanese and already knew French. During the Vietnam War era, she translated foreign-language newspapers and magazines in the Far East.

In Washington, she met Arnold Kahn, a physicist at the National Bureau of Standards, at a Jewish singles mixer at Adas Israel Congregation. They married in Buffalo in 1959 during a snowstorm that stranded many of their guests.

After their first child was born, the couple moved to Chevy Chase, Maryland, settling a few blocks from Ohr Kodesh Congregation. Joy lived in that home for more than 55 years.

When her youngest child entered school, she returned to academia, earning a master’s degree in library science from the University of Maryland. She later worked part time with the National Library of Medicine, where she learned COBOL programming and specialized in abstracting and indexing medical literature for MEDLINE, now known as PubMed.

Her daughter described her as “a high-tech librarian” before the term was common. “She learned computer programming because it was essential to the work,” Janet Kahn said.

Joy Kahn spent more than 30 years at Georgetown University’s Kennedy Institute for Bioethics, where she served as chief bibliographer. She published annual bibliographies of bioethics literature and helped develop the controlled vocabulary and keywords used by the National Library of Medicine to index the field as it emerged.

Colleagues described her as meticulous and analytical, with a strong respect for language. She focused on selecting terms that could connect disciplines including medicine, philosophy, social science and religion. Late in her career, she traveled to Qatar to help establish a bioethics database at Georgetown’s campus in Doha.

Outside of work, Kahn was deeply engaged in civic and Jewish life. She volunteered with the League of Women Voters, drawn by its nonpartisan focus on voter education and civic participation. Her daughter said the work reflected her belief in being an informed citizen and helping others understand how government and elections worked.

She also volunteered for the libraries of Ohr Kodesh Congregation and the JCC of Greater Washington.

Travel remained an important part of her life. She visited Europe, China, Iceland and other destinations, often focusing on art museums, architecture and theater. After her husband’s death in 1995, she traveled frequently with friends and family, including trips with her grandchildren.

In her later years, Kahn moved from her longtime home to an apartment in Rockville and then to Ring House. The isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult for her, her family said, and her health declined. She spent her final years in assisted living and nursing care.

Looking back at her life, her son said, “She managed to raise a family, build a meaningful career and stay deeply engaged with the world. All of that mattered to her.”