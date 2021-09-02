Joy Weiss Cohen, of Chevy Chase, died on Aug. 23. She was the beloved wife of nearly 65 years of the late S. Robert Cohen. Devoted mother of Barry (Kamal), Alan, Brian (Madeleine), Douglas (Sheri) and Daniel Cohen. Dear sister of James Weiss. Loving grandmother of Samuel Cohen and Sunitha Cohen Barron (Joshua). Cherished great-grandmother of Jordan and Aden Barron.

She was the co-founder of the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes, which she and her late husband founded in 1982. In addition to being a board member and an advisory board member of JFGH, Joy served twice as co-chair of the gala and was an actively engaged gala committee member for decades. She additionally worked tirelessly and creatively on behalf of group home dedications, volunteer appreciation celebrations and other JFGH events.

Joy served on many boards throughout the community including: JSSA, the Women’s Auxiliary of the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington, Adas Israel Congregation, and Benedictine School. Joy and Bob were jointly bestowed JSSA’s Joseph Ottenstein Award and they were also honored together by the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, Adas Israel Congregation and B’nai B’rith International. Joy was bestowed the prestigious Elizabeth J. Somers Alumni Leadership Award at Mt. Vernon College. Contributions may be made to the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes (jfgh.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.