Joyce Leader, of Silver Spring, died on July 27. Beloved wife of Gilbert Leader; devoted mother of Margo Leader Porter (Ned) and Yvonne Leader Gartrell (Barry); loving sister of David Glick (Sherry); cherished grandmother of Joey Ruh (Brenna), Kayla Spangler (Alex) and Jemma Porter; great-grandmother of Carter and Olivia Ruh. Contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, Hope Connections for Cancer Support or JSSA Hospice.

