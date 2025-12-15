JSSA Expands Meals on Wheels Program in MoCo

The Jewish Social Service Agency announced on Dec. 10 that its Meals on Wheels program will expand support for adults in Montgomery County to include those ages 50 to 59.

Before Dec. 10, JSSA’s Meals on Wheels delivered kosher meals to individuals ages 60 or older who are confined to their home, are unable to drive or take public transportation to buy food and do not have someone nearby who can prepare meals for them. Volunteers deliver up to 2,500 meals to older adults in the community in any given month.

Recipients can choose to receive meal deliveries either three, four or five times a week, Monday through Friday, according to JSSA’s website. The low-salt kosher meals — prepared by the Hebrew Home of Greater Washington in Rockville — include both lunch and dinner, milk, juice, bread and a fruit or dessert.

JSSA and the Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services Senior Nutrition Program provide subsidies for residents unable to afford the full amount for meal deliveries.

[email protected]