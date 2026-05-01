JSSA, Jewish Council for the Aging Announce Merger, Creating a Hub of Services for Older Adults and Their Families in the DMV

JSSA and Jewish Council for the Aging announced that they are merging to expand their services for older adults and better serve people throughout their lives.

As of July 1, the two DMV-based organizations will operate together and be called JSSA. All programs and services offered by both nonprofits will continue without interruption, and no positions are expected to be eliminated.

“This is a natural and exciting evolution of a partnership rooted in shared values and a deep commitment to the community,” said Todd Schenk, the CEO of JSSA. Schenk was named CEO of the newly merged organization.

Over the past 130 years, JSSA has supported people’s mental health, strengthened family relationships, helped individuals find meaningful jobs, cared for older adults so they can age safely at home, and offered dignity and comfort to hospice patients.

For more than 50 years, JCA has helped older adults in a variety of ways, offering employment guidance, social day programs for those with an early-stage memory loss diagnosis, transportation referrals, volunteering positions, answering Medicare questions and manning a senior helpline.

“Together, we are creating an innovative hub that not only strengthens what already exists, but expands what’s possible, ensuring that older adults and their families can access the care they need, when they need it, in a more connected and coordinated way,” Schenk said.

The two organizations have collaborated on programs throughout the years and now hope to extend their reach further into the greater Washington area.

“First and foremost, it provides an opportunity for more impact in the community,” Schenk noted.

“This merger amplifies our impact and positions our programs for long-term sustainability,” said Shane Rock, the CEO of JCA. “It strengthens our ability to ensure that older adults in our community have expanded access to a full continuum of care, supporting their physical, emotional and social well-being at every stage of aging.”

The new organization “creates a single place for trusted information, services and holistic support,” Rock said.

“A key element that allows the merger to happen is that we both operate from shared Jewish values and very similar cultures,” Schenk added. Both JCA and JSSA are “grounded in a commitment to serve the community. These are the important ingredients to a successful agency,” he said.

Currently, JSSA serves 21,000 clients annually, and JCA serves 10,400.

Gil Preuss, the CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington, praised the merger. “As the needs of older adults and their families continue to grow and evolve, this merger is a meaningful step forward. Bringing services together in a more coordinated way expands reach, deepens impact, and makes it easier for people across greater Washington to access the support they need, while strengthening care across our community,” he said.

Joel Frankel, the Federation’s senior director of community capacity initiatives, agreed. “What makes this merger so meaningful is how it strengthens the way care is delivered across our region,” he said. “By integrating services, aligning resources, and building greater coordination, it creates a more seamless experience for older adults and their families, while also positioning the system to meet growing demand and more complex needs over time.”

Discussions concerning the merger began in March 2025. The board of directors from both organizations voted their approval of the merger this week.

“We are changing the name,” Rock told JCA employees. “The services and programs remain the same.”

The unified organization is expected to bring together a wide range of services, including behavioral health, social day clubs, young-onset dementia care, intergenerational programming, benefits navigation and enrollment, transportation, workforce initiatives, support for Holocaust survivors, home care, food access, care management, and end-of-life care under one umbrella.

“There are lots of opportunities. We haven’t even scratched the surface,” Schenk said.

Suzanne Pollak is a freelance writer.