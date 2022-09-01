Judith Harkarvy Bor

Judith H. Bor, of Riderwood Village, Silver Spring, died Aug. 24. She was 97. Wife of the late Robert M. Bor. Mother of David Bor (Robin Barnes) of Boston, Victoria Bor (David DuGoff) of Chevy Chase, Md., and Jonathan Bor (Sally Mericle) of Baltimore. Sister of Louise Bredhoff of Chevy Chase. Grandmother of Jacob Bor, Rebecca Bor, Benjamin Bor, Daniel DuGoff, Eva DuGoff and Benjamin DuGoff; and great-grandmother of seven.

She was an occupational therapist who worked with physically and mentally disabled children at the C. Melvin Sharpe Health School in Washington, and engaged in painting, printmaking, needlepoint and other artistic pursuits. She was a trustee of Temple Sinai who, along with Mr. Bor, was one of the temple’s founding members. Donations may be made to the Riderwood Scholarship Fund. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.