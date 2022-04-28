Judith Levin, of Chevy Chase, died on Jan. 8 from COVID-19. She was 79. Judith received a bachelor’s degree from Simmons College in 1964. She went on to become a top-selling realtor for 35 years, most recently with Compass. She also worked with Weichert, Long & Foster, Prudential/Merrill Lynch, and Shannon & Luchs. She was the founding partner for Ferris Levin Collaborative.

Prior to her career in real estate, she worked in development for nonprofit organizations, and as the founding director of development at the Holton Arms School. Judith was also a founding member of Temple Micah in Washington and a two-term president of the Women’s National Democratic Club of Washington.

She oversaw the renovation of the historic Whittemore House and the expansion of the club’s space. She also served on the board and held executive positions at the club from 1972-1983 and as a volunteer consultant for the next decades. Judith was elected to both the board of the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors and the Washington D.C. Association of Realtors. She is survived by her children, Sharon and Joshua Levin; her sister, Susan Morgenstein; and her brother-in-law, Rabbi Stan Levin.