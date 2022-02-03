Judith Levine Beiser, of Silver Spring, passed away on Jan. 24. Mrs. Beiser was a long and proud graduate of the University of Michigan (Go Blue!) and enjoyed a long federal career with the Census Bureau and the Department of the Navy. She was the beloved wife of the late Gilbert Beiser; devoted mother of Susan Beiser; dear sister of Diane (James) Levine Rosenfield; dear sister-in-law of Claire Eiser Mosentha. Contributions may be made to Shaare Tefila Congregation, Olney. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.

