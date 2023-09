Judith Levitt Walters of Silver Spring, Md. passed away on Sept. 19. Beloved wife of Richard C. Walters, devoted mother of Rachel (Kevin) Stout and Joshua Walters, and loving grandmother of Zachary and Madelyn Stout. Judith was predeceased by her brother, Marc Levitt. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Shalom of Columbia, www.beth-shalom.net or to Congregation B’nai Torah, Ormond Beach, FL, www.mybnaitorah.org. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

