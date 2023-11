Judith M. Sachs passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of William; loving mother of Jeffrey Goldberg (Elizabeth Goldsmith), Jason (Emily) Goldberg and Jessica (Michel) Selmer; cherished grandmother of Natalie Selmer, Jake Selmer, Zachary Goldberg, Tyler Goldberg, Hannah Goldberg and the late Sarah Goldsmith. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Avow Hospice at avowcares.org or Chabad of Naples at chabadnaples.com.

