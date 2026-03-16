Judith Verter

Judith “Judy” Ruth Verter (nee Litwin) 82, passed away on March 14 after a short illness. Judy was born on Oct. 31, 1943, in Brooklyn, New York, to Sam and Fannie Litwin. She attended Brooklyn College, where she earned a degree in early childhood education. Following graduation, Judy shared her love of learning with young children as a teacher in New York City.

In 1963, she met the love of her life, Joel Verter. They married in 1966 and shared 55 beautiful years together until Joel’s passing. After Joel completed graduate school, the couple moved to Bethesda, Maryland, where Judy continued her teaching career until the birth of her first child. Following a brief time in North Carolina, the family settled in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Judy spent many years at home, where she was a devoted and loving mother to her daughters, Hillary and Kristin.

Once her children were school-aged, Judy transitioned into a successful career as a retail sales manager. While she worked for various retailers, she spent the majority of her career at Bathtique, a high-end bathroom accessory store. There, she was highly regarded for her exceptional sales talent and her skill as a supervisor.

Judy retired upon the birth of her grandchildren to devote herself to their care and to treasure every moment spent with them; they were truly her greatest joy. Later in life, Judy moved to The Preston of Rockville, an assisted living community. She was a vibrant part of the community, serving as a resident ambassador and forming deep bonds with both fellow residents and the staff who cared for her.

Judy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joel Verter, and her brother, Stephen Litwin. She is survived by her daughters, Hillary Riebman and Kristin Ikenson; her five grandchildren, Justin and Talia Riebman, and Samuel (Sam), Hayden and Abigail (Abby) Ikenson; her sister, Ellen Kregor; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

All services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Judy’s memory to Smile Train , JSSA or Blood Cancer United (formerly Leukemia & Lymphoma Society).