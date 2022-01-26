Judith W. Levin, of Chevy Chase, died on Jan. 8. Beloved wife of the late Robert N. Levin; devoted mother of Sharon and Joshua (fiancée Susan Bedusa) Levin; and loving sister of Susan W. Morgenstein and the late Helen Arthur. Judith is also survived by her caring brother-in-law, Stan Levin; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Contributions may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Micah House or the Women’s National Democratic Club. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home.

