On July 31, judy Edelstein Horowitz, of Rockville, died at age 86. A native Washingtonian born in 1937, judy was the only child of Esther (Adler) and Joseph Edelstein. judy decided that her first name should begin with a lower case “j.”

judy graduated from Coolidge High School and attended American University until her marriage to Terry Horowitz. She later resumed her studies and graduated summa cum laude from the University of Maryland. She was on the faculty of the Maryland College of Art and Design and served on the Montgomery County Arts Council.

judy was a professional portrait artist devoted to using Old Masters’ techniques in oil paintings. She painted official portraits of five federal circuit court judges. Two secretaries of the Department of Labor sat for judy, among others. At the University of Virginia, Dr. Gerald D. Aurbach’s portrait hangs in the Aurbach Medical Research Building. Homer S. Gudelsky’s portrait was commissioned for the Gudelsky Institute of Technical Education at Montgomery College. The portrait of the late journalist Irving R. Levine is in private hands.

She was particularly gratified when the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum asked her to replicate the only known portrait of Raoul Wallenberg from a Swedish original.

Survived by her son Mark (Loie Clark) of Washington, D.C.; daughter Erica Horowitz Casanova (Marc) and their sons Michael and Joey. Her son Evan and his wife, Leslie, both predeceased judy, who is survived by their sons Yosef (Jason) with his wife Dalit, and Brandon.

