Judy M. Sagall, of Silver Spring, passed away on Sept. 12. Beloved wife of Myron Sagall, devoted mother of Sheri Sagall (fiance, Matthew Knote) and Elyssa Sagall and loving sister of Jerry (Barbara) and Larry (Sue) Miller. Arrangements were entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

