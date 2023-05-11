On April 22, Julia Miller, of Rockville, died at age 95. Born in Dubno, Poland, she was a hidden child during the Holocaust. She met her husband, the late Eugene Miller, in a displaced persons camp in Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1949.

She is survived by her children, Judi Sills (Matthew), of Berkeley Heights, N.J., and Stephen Miller (Laura) of Olney. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Evan Sills (Jessica), Adam Sills, David Miller (Meredith) and Alyssa Miller; and great-grandchildren, Elie Jones-Sills and Rose Jones-Sills.