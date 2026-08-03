Julian Josephson, a dedicated husband to his wife, Aliza, and loving father to his children Ron and Naomi, passed away on July 26 at the age of 91 after a long illness.

Julian’s beloved wife Aliza survived him by one week. She passed away on August 2. They are survived by their son, Ron, and his wife, Amy, along with their children, Michael and Jaron; and his daughter, Naomi, her husband, Matt, along with their children, Daniel, Felix, and Dominic.

Julian dedicated much of his career translating complex environmental issues into accessible scientific reporting. As an associate editor and contributor for Environmental Science and Technology (ES&T), where he worked for more than 20 years, Josephson covered critical issues ranging from global biodiversity and plant genetic preservation to pollution management and environmental policy.

An active member of the National Press Club, Josephson was widely interested in environmental topics. In his genial way, he engaged directly with researchers, policymakers, and international diplomats on pressing environmental stewardship challenges. His decades of work helped inform researchers, industry leaders, and the public on pivotal ecological and scientific developments.

Beyond his editorial career, Josephson served for several years as a civilian with the US Navy Oceanographic Office. His travels around the world sparked a deep fascination with world languages and cultures that lasted a lifetime. Above all, Julian was known for his thoughtful nature, his sharp sense of humor, and his remarkable ability to spark meaningful conversations with everyone he met.