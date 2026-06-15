Julius Ira Fox, October 3, 1928 – May 22, 2026, Julius passed away peacefully at age 97, leaving a legacy of leadership, generosity, and devotion to family, Israel, and the Jewish community. Julius and his beloved wife of 75 years, Perla, built a life guided by Jewish values, service, and learning. Their journey took them from Chevy Chase, Maryland to Israel, where they lived for many years and became deeply involved in community life. They later moved to Poway, CA to be closer to family. Julius served in leadership and volunteer roles with organizations including the United Jewish Appeal, Jewish Community Council, and the American International School in Israel. He was a passionate advocate for Jewish education, community building, and support for Israel. Together, Julius and Perla were dedicated philanthropists who generously supported numerous charitable organizations in Israel and the United States, including the English Speaking Residents Association in Israel (ESRA), and a variety of Jewish educational, cultural, and community causes. He is survived by his wife, Perla Fox; children Jordan Fox, Ken Fox, and Judy Rudin (Jonathan); grandchildren Ben Rudin, Rebecca Janson (Stephane), and Liana Rudin; and great-grandchildren Arden and Leo.

A full obituary: https://www.amisraelmortuary.com/memorials/julius-fox/5715543/