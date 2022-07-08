Calendar July 8 – July 22

July 12

SUMMER BOOK CLUB

The Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington is renewing its Summer Book Club, with community member Deborah Kalb as moderator.

11 a.m.; 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville; free; for information, contact [email protected]

July 13

MEET MD. COMPTROLLER CANDIDATE TIM ADAMS

Meet Tim Adams, a candidate for Maryland comptroller, at this virtual forum, sponsored by the Jewish Community Relations Coiuncil of Greater Washington.

8:30 a.m.; virtual; free; to register, visit buff.ly/3yb8D0M.

July 14

INCLUSION BINGO NIGHT

The Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center invites community members to an online bingo night.

7:45 p.m.; online; $5; to register, visit buff.ly/3nSQL6l.Pe

July 15

6TH STREET MINYAN

Connect spiritually through prayer and music at this reflective Jewish Renewal-style service led by musicians Aaron Shneyer, Wren Elhai and Lisa Einstein.

6 p.m.; Sixth & I; 600 I St. NW, Washington; free; to register, visit sixthandi.org.

July 16

GLOE JULY SHABBAT HIKE

GLOE at the Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center invites members of the LGBTQ community to take a leisurely walk.

10 a.m.; Rock Creek Nature Park; 5200 Glover Road NW, Washington; free; to register, visit buff.ly/3NE4R5Q.

July 22

SHABBAT SHABBANG SPLASH

The Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington invites the community to an outdoor pool party.

5:30 p.m.; Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington; 6125 Montrose Road, Rockville; $15 for adults, $10 for children; to register, visit buff.ly/3yfYYpG.