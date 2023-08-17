On Aug. 8, June Lyla Kessler (née Lebowitz), of Silver Spring, passed away at her home. She was 94. June was predeceased by her loving husband, Bob. She was the devoted mother of Debra Hallett, Frank (Nancy) Kessler, Glenn (Jodi) Kessler and Reada Kessler (John Przygocki); grandmother of Benn, Davna, Britt (Lisa), Jonathan (Elyssa), Marni and Lee; and great-grandmother of Madison, Brody, Ari, Maya and Aiden; beloved sister of Faye (Norman) Fisher. Contributions can be made to the Kensington Volunteer Fire Department, the Jewish Residents of Leisure World or the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel