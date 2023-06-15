Kehilat Pardes Celebrates the End of School With Israel Bonds

Kehilat Pardes - Israel Bonds 1 of 5

About 80 congregants of Kehilat Pardes in Rockville attended an end of the school year breakfast party on June 4. Israel Bonds co-sponsored the event, where attendees enjoyed made-to-order omelets, bagels and coffee, as well as a vegan hummus bar.

The theme was Israel. Israeli American Council set up the Amazing Israel Race, where kids scanned hidden QR codes to unlock riddles that taught about Israeli history, geography and culture.

Lenny and Yonah Moskowitz won the Amazing Race by solving all the riddles in the fastest time. Rafi Glazer had the kids create a parachute with Israeli iconography on it. After that, the kids ran to different cities in Israel on a big map. ■