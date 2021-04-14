Kenneth J. Annis, of Potomac, died on April 9. Ken was an accomplished personal injury attorney for more than 40 years, having opened his own practice in 1972. He graduated from Harvard University and Georgetown Law School. Ken was a past president of the local chapter of Inns of Court; a past president of the local chapter of American Board of Trial Advocates; a member of Board of Governors of the American Association for Justice; and one of the original members of the Washington, D.C., chapter of International Network of Boutique and Independent Law Firms. Ken is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan; his children, Michelle (Mitch) Towbin and Robert (Juliana Rodgriguez); and grandsons, Mason and Tyler Towbin. Donations may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation and Joslin Diabetic Clinic of Boston.