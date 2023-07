On July 12, Kenneth Jon Linde, of Potomac, passed away. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marsha; daughters, Shara Linde Blumberg (Darren) and Melissa Linde Morrison (Michael); and cherished grandchildren, Harris, Zachary, Ashley and Avery. In Ken’s professional endeavors, he made contributions to the field of modern healthcare. Contributions may be made to the Michael J Fox Foundation (michaeljfox.org).

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel