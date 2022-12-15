Kenneth “Kenny” Alan Weiss, of Rockville, passed away peacefully on Nov. 3 after a brief illness at the age of 79, surrounded by loved ones. Kenneth was born in Cambridge, Mass., the son of the late Celia and Ralph Weiss. He was an active participant in the Jewish community.

Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Bland (Greg); sons, David Weiss (Lauren) and Lee Weiss (Tracy); and his sister, Ellen Ninger (Ross). He was affectionately called “Papa” by his 10 grandchildren, Noah Bland and Sarah Bland, Willow Weiss and Luna Weiss, Joshua Weiss, Rebecca Weiss, Daniel Weiss and Ezra Weiss, Jack Lubin and Rebecca Lubin. He is also survived by many nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Donations may be made to the Mattie JT Stepanek Foundation (mattieonline.com) or the Jewish National Fund (www.jnf.org).