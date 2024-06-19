On Tuesday, June 3, the music stopped for Kenneth Krohn of Rockville, Maryland. Beloved husband of Lauren, beloved father of Aaron and Daniella. Ken was born June 29, 1946 in Newark, New Jersey to Martha and David Krohn.

He attended Oberlin College Conservatory of Music, graduating with a bachelor degree in percussion performance. He received his master’s degree from Catholic University and his Ph.D. from Tel Aviv University. He was a member of the U..S. Navy Band from 1968-1974. He was principal percussionist in the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra for 10 years and was a member of the Wolf Trap House Orchestra.

He was the principal percussionist for the Capital Wind Symphony, a member of the Rockville Brass Band and the co-principal percussionist of the Maryland Band Directors Band. He was a beloved educator for Montgomery County Public Schools for 35 years.

He also taught at Catholic University, The Rubin Academy of Music at Tel Aviv University and was an adjunct professor at Montgomery College in Rockville, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to a music charity of your choice.