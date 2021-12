Kenneth Steven Greenbaum, of Stevensville, died on Dec. 1. Beloved husband of John Joseph Durcho. Loving father of Whitney (Adam) Allhouse and Cameron (Kim) Durcho. Dear brother of Elyse (Larry) Solomon, Alyn (Seth) Breger, Francine (Ronald) Hoffman and the late Barry Arnold Greenbaum. Contributions may be made to UM Greenebaum Cancer Center University of Maryland. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.