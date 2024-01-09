Kindertransport Survivor and World’s Oldest Active Journalist Celebrates Centennial Birthday

Walter Bingham, a Kindertransport survivor and the world’s oldest active journalist reached a monumental milestone on Jan. 4, celebrating his 100th birthday in Jerusalem, adding another incredible achievement to his historic life, according to a press release.

Bingham was born in Germany in 1924 with the name Wolfgang Billing, and had his life deteriorate rapidly under the Hitler regime, leading to him being sent to Britain on the Kindertransport and separated from his parents.

Bingham was a soldier for the British Army during World War II, earning honors for rescuing soldiers in combat, before embarking on a lifelong career as a journalist, which he remains until today.

“Walter is an inspiration. Persecuted as a child by the Nazis, he became a decorated fighter against the German army, immigrated to Israel at 80, and remains active from his home in Jerusalem. We are privileged to work with him in promoting Holocaust education and remembrance, and we look forward to marching together on Holocaust Remembrance Day in Poland this year, and for many more years to come,” Revital Yakin Krakovsky, deputy CEO of the International March of the Living, said in the release.

As Bingham celebrated his reaching of the century mark, he shared his thoughts on his life, the current state of Israel and the attacks on Oct. 7.

“I’ve always felt a deep connection to the Jewish people and our homeland,” Bingham said in the release. “I value the moments I’ve spent fighting against tyranny and promoting the truth through journalism. I could never have imagined that at the age of 100 I would be a witness to the horrific pogrom against Jews that took place on Oct. 7 and the terrifying resurgence of antisemitism since. As I celebrate today, I also pray for the future of the State of Israel and the Jewish people.”

