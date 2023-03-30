On March 22, Kitty Ann Ruben, of Columbia. Beloved wife of the late Irwin Ruben. Devoted mother of Steven (Kathy) Ruben, Suzanne (Darren) Popkin and David (Stefanie) Ruben. Loving grandmother of Stephanie (Natalie Austin), Trevor (Tori) and Cody (Kayla) Ruben, Robin (Joe) Murray, Shayna (boyfriend, Matt Falzo) and Josh (fiancee, Kasey Rosen) Popkin, Melissa (Ted) Sandler, Corey (fiancee, Avery Levine) and Noah (girlfriend, Rebecca Weiser) Contributions may be made to the ASPCA (secure.aspca.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

