Korach and the Evil Queen

By Rabbi Alison Kobey

This week’s Torah portion is Korach, Numbers 16:1 – 18:32.

“Mirror, mirror on the wall…” Many of us are familiar with this quote from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.” In the movie, the evil queen, driven by her own insecurity, is looking for confirmation from the words of a magic mirror. She wants to know that she is the most beautiful person in the world.

When the magic mirror tells her that someone is more beautiful, the queen shows her bitterness and jealousy. She cannot stand the idea that someone would surpass her own appearance. Instead of the queen looking inward or acknowledging that perhaps there are other beautiful people in the land, she attempts to have Snow White killed. Ultimately, her huntsman does not fulfill the queen’s command and, of course, Snow White lives, but the idea that the queen would be so focused on herself and in such a superficial manner is disconcerting.

Korach, after 10 of the 12 scouts offer a report of the land of Israel that was full of despair, uses the people’s hopelessness to stage a revolt against Moses. He gathers others to join the rebellion. They question Moses’ authority, saying, “You have gone too far! For all the community are holy, all of them, and God is in their midst. Why then do you raise yourselves above God’s congregation?” (Numbers 16:3).

Yes, the whole community is special to God. However, that does not mean everyone has a position of leadership, especially since Moses was chosen by God. Korach and his people are looking to take over the leadership because of their own jealousy and greed.

The Torah portion was an important reminder for Moses to keep levelheaded, not to be angry at the revolt, but to keep doing good and helping the people, even when he is being challenged. Moses responds to Korach and the rebels with, “Come morning, God will make known who is God’s and who is holy and will grant him direct access…” Ultimately, the revolt is put down by God, and Moses remains leader.

Korachs try to prey on fear and despair. They are self-serving and dangerous. But, like Moses, we need to push back with calmness. We need to look again at the “mirror, mirror on the wall.” Who are we and who do we want to be? Do we want to be self-serving like Korach, or kind and level-headed like Moses?

Discussion questions:

1) Who do you think are the Korachs of today and how do you respond? What will help you stand up for justice for all?

2) If other people in your lives were describing you, what words would they use? When you describe yourself, what are your adjectives? Did you need a magic mirror — are they different? Who are you and who do you want to be? ■

Rabbi Alison Kobey is rabbi and educator at Congregation Or Chadash in Damascus.