Real estate attorney L. Mark Winston, 76, who was instrumental in shaping housing and transportation policies for decades in Montgomery County, died March 11 at Sibley Memorial Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Winston, who lived in Potomac, served for 14 years as a commissioner and later chairman of the county’s Housing Opportunities Commission, the county’s public housing authority and housing finance agency. He also chaired the Montgomery County Transit Task Force, a public-private partnership advising the County Executive on bringing bus rapid transit to the county.

“Mark was an advisor to me and provided immeasurable help,” said former County Executive Isiah “Ike” Leggett. “He made a significant impact on rapid transit and public housing. He combined his skills — legal, technical and environmental — and was an invaluable asset to Montgomery County, as well as being a friend and partner to me.”

Winston helped issue more than $1.5 billion in single and multi-family house bonds for Montgomery County. He also served as chairman of the Maryland State Transportation Commission, which advises the governor and transportation secretary on policy and program matters. Additionally, he was a member of the State Roads Commission.

Winston was born May 15, 1949, in Salisbury, Maryland, son of the late Manuel and Dorothy Winston. He attended Amherst Central High School outside of Buffalo, New York, and was a graduate of Georgetown University and Georgetown Law. Upon graduation, he completed a judicial clerkship with the Honorable David Norman, associate judge of the D.C. Superior Court. He continued to have a long and distinguished career as an attorney advising on business transactions and real estate matters.

In addition to his professional work, Mark was active in community and public service throughout his life, giving countless hours to improve conditions for others. For many years, he served on the board and as an officer of Washington Hebrew Congregation.

His many years of volunteering on civic boards and commissions brought a serious level of professionalism to the workings of local government. Former Montgomery County councilman Bruce Adams said, “Mark Winston was the personification of a servant leader, always willing to step up and get to work making Montgomery County a more welcoming, fair, and just community.”

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Casper, and daughter, Blair Casper Winston.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to Georgetown Law’s Equal Justice Foundation, Rebuilding Together Montgomery County or the Bethesda Big Train.