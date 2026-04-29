Larry Berkow

Larry Malcolm Berkow, a native and lifelong resident of the Washington, D.C., area, passed away April 27. His parents were Benjamin and Edna Berkow. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bettymerle Berkow; his sons and their spouses, Jay (Greg) and Steven (Ita); and his grandchildren Zachary (Emma), Lily and Zoey.

Upon graduating Georgetown University Law School, he served as a Marine Corps officer and then practiced law for over 30 years. His extensive career included the Federal Communications Commission, Federal Home Loan Bank Board and Dewey Balentine. A devoted husband and father, he enjoyed family, friends, pets, continuing to learn via travel, courses and reading, as well as hikes, tennis and dessert.

Should you choose to do so, donations may be made in his name to the Westminster Ingleside Foundation for the Education, Citizenship or Cultural Arts Funds; Westminster Ingleside Foundation, 702 King Farm Blvd, Suite 510, Rockville, MD 20850. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.