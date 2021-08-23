Last-minute high holiday services

Rosh Hashanah begins at sunset on Sept. 6. If you aren’t the joining type but still want to share the high holiday experience with others, many synagogues are offering online services for free or requesting small donations.
The following is a partial list of free or low-cost (under $100) in-person and virtual services in the Washington area.
Beth Chaverim Reform Congregation
21740 Beaumeade Circle, Suite 100
Ashburn, Virginia
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Cost: Tickets are $54 each for individuals ages 70 and over or 25 and under, and free for students with ID.
bcrcva.org
Beth El Hebrew Congregation (Reform)
Online services via Facebook Live
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6, 8 p.m.
Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 15, 8 p.m.
Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Cost: Online services are free
www.bethelhebrew.org
Bethesda-Chevy Chase Jewish Community Group
Services via Zoom
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Sept. 7, 2:30 p.m. family services
Yom Kippur
Sept. 15, 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Sept. 16, 2:30 p.m. family services
Cost: Free, but contributions are requested.
bccjcg.org
Bethesda Jewish Congregation
6601 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6, 8 p.m.
Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 15, 8 p.m.
Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Cost: $54 per person
www.bethesdajewish.org/high-holy-days
Chabad of Upper Montgomery County
11520 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6, 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 7, 9 a.m.
Sept. 8, 9 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free for unreserved seating; indoor and outdoor services available.
www.ourshul.org/
Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County (Conservative)
Services online are free
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6, 6:15 p.m.
Sept. 7, 9 a.m.
Sept. 8, 9 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 16, 9 a.m.
Cost: Free for livestream and Zoom services.
www.bethelmc.org/spirituality/holidays/high-holidays/
Fabrangen
Services via Zoom
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8, 12:45 p.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 15, 6 p.m.
Sept. 16, 8 p.m.
Cost: Free, but a $50 donation is suggested
Kehila Chadasha
Services at Walter Johnson High School at 6400 Rock Spring Dr. in Bethesda and Sanctuary Retreat Center at 9520 Darnestown Road in Beallsville.
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6, 8 p.m.
Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 15, 6:45 p.m.
Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Cost: Tickets are $18 per holiday for teens, college students and individuals under 27 years old.
Kol Shalom (Conservative)
Main services via Zoom; families with young children services in person
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7, 9:15 a.m.
Sept. 7, 10 a.m. family services for children up to 2nd grade
Sept. 7, 11 a.m. family services for children 3rd to 6th grade
Sept. 8, 9:15 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, but donations accepted
www.kolshalom.com/high-holy-days-5782/
Maryland School for Jewish Education
Services online via Zoom
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m.
Cost: Free, but donations appreciated
Msfje.org
Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation (Reform)
Online via Zoom or YouTube stream for nonmembers
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6, 8 p.m.
Sept. 7, 8 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 15, 8 p.m.
Sept. 16, 8 a.m.
Cost: free online, but must register for Zoom link
Sixth & I
600 I St. NW, Washington D.C.
In person and online options available
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6, 7 p.m.
Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Sept. 8, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 15, 7 p.m.
Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Cost: $36 per person for in-person and virtual
https://www.sixthandi.org/highholidays/
Shoreshim
Reston (call 571-445-0563 for location)
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Cost: free
restonshoreshim.org/
Washington Hebrew Congregation (Reform)
2239 at Union Market District, Dock 5
1309 5th St. NE Washington
Rosh Hashanah
Sept. 6, 8 p.m.
Sept. 7, 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur
Sept. 15, 8 p.m.
Sept. 16, 10 a.m.
Cost: $25 per service, or $90 for all services, for people in their 20s and 30s only. Tickets via Eventbrite.
www.eventbrite.com/e/high-holidays-with-2239-at-union-market-district-tickets-162492751193