Last-minute high holiday services

Rosh Hashanah begins at sunset on Sept. 6. If you aren’t the joining type but still want to share the high holiday experience with others, many synagogues are offering online services for free or requesting small donations.

The following is a partial list of free or low-cost (under $100) in-person and virtual services in the Washington area.

Beth Chaverim Reform Congregation

21740 Beaumeade Circle, Suite 100

Ashburn, Virginia

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7, 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, 10 a.m.

Cost: Tickets are $54 each for individuals ages 70 and over or 25 and under, and free for students with ID.

bcrcva.org

Beth El Hebrew Congregation (Reform)

Online services via Facebook Live

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 6, 8 p.m.

Sept. 7, 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

Sept. 16, 10 a.m.

Cost: Online services are free

www.bethelhebrew.org

Bethesda-Chevy Chase Jewish Community Group

Services via Zoom

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7, 10 a.m.

Sept. 7, 2:30 p.m. family services

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15, 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 16, 10 a.m.

Sept. 16, 2:30 p.m. family services

Cost: Free, but contributions are requested.

bccjcg.org

Bethesda Jewish Congregation

6601 Bradley Blvd., Bethesda

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 6, 8 p.m.

Sept. 7, 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

Sept. 16, 10 a.m.

Cost: $54 per person

www.bethesdajewish.org/high-holy-days

Chabad of Upper Montgomery County

11520 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 6, 7:15 p.m.

Sept. 7, 9 a.m.

Sept. 8, 9 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, 9 a.m.

Cost: Free for unreserved seating; indoor and outdoor services available.

www.ourshul.org/

Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County (Conservative)

Services online are free

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 6, 6:15 p.m.

Sept. 7, 9 a.m.

Sept. 8, 9 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 16, 9 a.m.

Cost: Free for livestream and Zoom services.

www.bethelmc.org/spirituality/holidays/high-holidays/

Fabrangen

Services via Zoom

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 8, 12:45 p.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15, 6 p.m.

Sept. 16, 8 p.m.

Cost: Free, but a $50 donation is suggested

www.fabrangen.org

Kehila Chadasha

Services at Walter Johnson High School at 6400 Rock Spring Dr. in Bethesda and Sanctuary Retreat Center at 9520 Darnestown Road in Beallsville.

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 6, 8 p.m.

Sept. 7, 9:30 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15, 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Tickets are $18 per holiday for teens, college students and individuals under 27 years old.

https://kehilachadasha.org/

Kol Shalom (Conservative)

Main services via Zoom; families with young children services in person

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7, 9:15 a.m.

Sept. 7, 10 a.m. family services for children up to 2nd grade

Sept. 7, 11 a.m. family services for children 3rd to 6th grade

Sept. 8, 9:15 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, 9:30 a.m.

Cost: Free, but donations accepted

www.kolshalom.com/high-holy-days-5782/

Maryland School for Jewish Education

Services online via Zoom

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 7, 10:30 a.m.

Cost: Free, but donations appreciated

Msfje.org

Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation (Reform)

Online via Zoom or YouTube stream for nonmembers

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 6, 8 p.m.

Sept. 7, 8 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

Sept. 16, 8 a.m.

Cost: free online, but must register for Zoom link

www.nvhcreston.org/

Sixth & I

600 I St. NW, Washington D.C.

In person and online options available

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 6, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7, 10 a.m.

Sept. 8, 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16, 10 a.m.

Cost: $36 per person for in-person and virtual

https://www.sixthandi.org/highholidays/

Shoreshim

Reston (call 571-445-0563 for location)

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 6, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 7, 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 16, 10 a.m.

Cost: free

restonshoreshim.org/

Washington Hebrew Congregation (Reform)

2239 at Union Market District, Dock 5

1309 5th St. NE Washington

Rosh Hashanah

Sept. 6, 8 p.m.

Sept. 7, 10 a.m.

Yom Kippur

Sept. 15, 8 p.m.

Sept. 16, 10 a.m.

Cost: $25 per service, or $90 for all services, for people in their 20s and 30s only. Tickets via Eventbrite.

www.eventbrite.com/e/high-holidays-with-2239-at-union-market-district-tickets-162492751193