Late Winter Arts Preview

Escape the winter weather with these bright performances and activities. All around the Washington area, organizations are hosting Jewish arts events varying from film screenings to arts and crafts.

Now through February 5

Theater J of the Edlavitch DCJCC is presenting “Two Jews Walk Into a War.” Directed by Adam Immerwahr, the play revolves around the last two Jews living in Afghanistan. You can buy tickets at theaterj.org.

February 9

Bender JCC of Greater Washington in Rockville is hosting a virtual tribute for award-winning writer, conductor and composer Marvin Hamlisch. The event will feature singer Gilda Solve. You can buy tickets at benderjccgw.org.

February 9

Edlavitch DCJCC is hosting a screening of “No Bone: Scars of Survival,” directed by Marc Schiller. The film follows Schiller as he recovers from a stroke and chronicles New York’s art scene. You can buy tickets at jxjdc.org.

February 10

Drummer, composer and D.C. native Allison Miller will stage an immersive multimedia performance of her work “Rivers in Our Veins” at the Strathmore Music Center. Visit strathmore.org for more details.

February 12

Edlavitch DCJCC is hosting a Klezmer Brunch with Washington Gamer Symphony Orchestra. You can buy tickets at jxjdc.org.

February 14

Sixth & I Synagogue in the District is hosting a Valentine’s Day event with Broadway vocalist Jessica Vosk. You can buy tickets at www.sixthandi.org.

February 16

Sixth & I is hosting a talk with “Heartbreak” author Florence Williams, in conversation with Rabbi Nora Feinstein. You can buy tickets at www.sixthandi.org.

February 17 to 19

Bender JCC of Greater Washington is hosting a virtual showing of “The Levys of Monticello.” There will be a discussion on Zoom on Feb. 20. You can buy tickets at benderjccgw.org.

February 19 to 26

Edlavitch JCC is screening “The First Step,” a documentary about America’s addiction crisis. You can buy tickets at jxjdc.org.

February 26

Bender JCC iof Greater Washington is hosting their Family MyZuzah Making, where kids can learn about mezuzot and create their own. You can buy tickets at benderjccgw.org.

February 26

Ohr Kodesh Congregation in Chevy Chase is hosting Bimah to Broadway to Beltway Concert. The concert will be available both in-person and virtually. You can buy tickets at ohrkodesh.org/music.

February 26

Beth El Hebrew Congregation in Alexandria is hosting ReelAbilities Film Festival — “Amazing Grace,” about talented musician Grace Fisher, who on her 17th birthday developed a rare polio-like disease. Visit bethelhebrew.org for more details.

March 7

“The Simon and Garfunkel Story,” a concert-style theater show chronicles everybody’s favorite ‘60s Jewish folk rockers, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. At Strathmore Music Center. Visit strathmore.org for more details.

March 19

B’nai Israel Congregation in Rockville is hosting a concert with intergenerational songs, “from Beatles to the Borscht Belt.” You can buy tickets at bnaiisraelcong.org.

March 27

Sixth & I is hosting NPR journalist Ari Shapiro for a conversation about his memoir, “Best Strangers in the World,” and tales from his career. You can buy tickets at www.sixthandi.org. ■

Molly Zatman is a freelance writer.