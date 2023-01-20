On Jan. 13, Laura Sykes (nee Raim), of Silver Spring, passed away at age 97. She is survived by her devoted daughters, Sharon (Charles) Stewart and Debra Seibert; sister-in-law, Rosalie Raim; adoring grandchildren, Kerri (Edward Gold) Ruttenberg, Margo (Kevin Munhall) Seibert and Alyssa (Andrew Bare) Seibert; and precious great-grandchildren, Lana Munhall and Elliott Bare. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Harry Sykes; devoted brother, Albert Raim; and loving parents, Rachel and David Raim.

Contributions may be sent to Gilchrist of Howard County, c/o Gilchrist Hospice Care,11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.