Lauralie Schwartz (nee Fox) of Potomac, Maryland, passed away on Aug. 9 at the age of 97. She is survived by her loving children, Alan (Tracy) Schwartz, Steven (Vicki) Schwartz, Susan (Carl) Dolinka and Brian (Maria) Schwartz; her cherished grandchildren Mitchell (Toni) Dolinka, Amanda (George) Blevins, Bradley (Susan) Schwartz, Martin Schwartz, Maya Schwartz and Dean Schwartz; her adored great-grandchildren James and Madison, children of Mitchell and Tonia; Samantha, Ava and Max, children of Amanda and George; and Corinne, child of Bradley and Susan. Lauralie was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Herbert Schwartz.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.