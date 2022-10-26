Laurel Barron Mendelsohn passed away in her home in Chevy Chase on Oct. 16. The daughter of Herman and Marion Katz, she was born on Oct. 12, 1931, in Brooklyn, N.Y. She raised her family in Bethesda.

For many years, Laurel held an elected position on the Maryland State Democratic Central Committee. She worked for Democratic candidates on the local and state level and supported candidates running for office on the national level. She was a longtime board member of the Jewish Social Service Agency, the Jewish Council for the Aging, the James Renwick Alliance, and the Art Alliance for Contemporary Glass.

Laurel was the loving wife of 38 years to Dr. Robert Mendelsohn, who predeceased her in July. Prior to that, she was married to Ellis Barron, with whom she had three children. Ellis predeceased her in 1978.

Laurel was also predeceased by her stepson Mark Mendelsohn. Laurel is survived by her children, Leslie Barron Lane (Bruce), Richard Barron (Carol) and Jeffrey Barron (Barbara Bender); her stepchildren Anne Turner (David), Sindy Rogers (Don), Craig Mendelsohn (Dan) and June Plotkin (Rick); her stepdaughters-in-law, Faye Mendelsohn and Rhonda Brodbeck; her siblings, Naomi Kulakow and Bobbie Leigh; and more than 40 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donations may be made to Jewish Social Service Agency (jssa.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.